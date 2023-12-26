Marion Wealth Management Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

NYSE APD traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.94. The stock had a trading volume of 85,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.84 and its 200 day moving average is $284.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

