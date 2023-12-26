Marion Wealth Management Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

COP stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

