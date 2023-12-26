Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.84. The stock had a trading volume of 165,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,849. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

