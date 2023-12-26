Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $423.42. 218,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,942. The stock has a market cap of $397.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.53 and a 200-day moving average of $398.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.