Medical Facilities Co. (DR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.90. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of C$140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 0.7834507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.