MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MNOV opened at $1.46 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.