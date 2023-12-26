MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
MNOV opened at $1.46 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.86.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
