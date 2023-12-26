MetisDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $324.35 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $324.35 million and $117.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $70.92 or 0.00169035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 178.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,021.27 or 1.00160357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012396 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003743 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 75.10599538 USD and is up 44.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $104,893,224.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.