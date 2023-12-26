Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 742 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.32. The stock had a trading volume of 277,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,442. The firm has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

