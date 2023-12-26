Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 50.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.13. 810,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

