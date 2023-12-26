Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Chord Energy worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHRD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.00. 87,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,165. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.11. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.94.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,513 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

