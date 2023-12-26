Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $20,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 141,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,418. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.