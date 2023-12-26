Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $133.49. 59,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,044. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

