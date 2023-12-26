Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $32.88 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $32,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 3.9% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Plains GP by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 305,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

