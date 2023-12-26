Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 77,113 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.21% of Targa Resources worth $39,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $88,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $200,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 34.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 102,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

