Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.35% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $37,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,842,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,434,000 after purchasing an additional 175,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 587,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

