Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,045 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $23,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. 700,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,299. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.