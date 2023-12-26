Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. 3,144,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

