Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,202 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.36% of Lamar Advertising worth $30,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.45. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

