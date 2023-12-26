Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 30,829 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,829 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $47,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.55. 223,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,807. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

