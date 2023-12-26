Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 456,459 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,459 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance
ETRN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 483,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equitrans Midstream
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.