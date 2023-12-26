Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 456,459 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,459 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 483,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.