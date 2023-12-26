Minto Apartment (MI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$39.84 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.