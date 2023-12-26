Mizuho Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $54.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.76.

COIN stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $15,493,308.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,221,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,364 shares of company stock worth $74,261,532. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

