Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KURA. Wedbush decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

