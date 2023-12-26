Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Modine Manufacturing traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 56902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856 in the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

