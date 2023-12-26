Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 52-Week High at $287.23

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $287.23 and last traded at $287.23, with a volume of 2626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MORN. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $1,808,262.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,669,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

