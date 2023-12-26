MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.14.

MSCI stock opened at $562.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.27. MSCI has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

