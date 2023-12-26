Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.61

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 25734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,990. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

