National Research Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

National Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NRC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. 2,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.43. National Research has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $26,384.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,243,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,559,410.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 57,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in National Research by 64.7% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Research by 6,481.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Research by 727.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Research by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

