National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

NSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE NSA opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 296,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

