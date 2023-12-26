NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 87.5% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00009786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.28 billion and $597.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 87.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00109301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00021808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

