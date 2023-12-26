NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $87.64

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.64, but opened at $92.20. NetEase shares last traded at $92.48, with a volume of 2,763,696 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 63.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 31.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

