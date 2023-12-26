Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Netflix Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.65. The company had a trading volume of 935,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,081. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

