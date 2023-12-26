Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DZ Bank currently has $495.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $486.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.