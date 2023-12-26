New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.18 and last traded at $72.19. 633,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,791,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group's quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,971,000. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,559,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

