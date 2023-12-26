New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:NYMTL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $20.20.
