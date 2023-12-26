New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on January 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYMTM stock remained flat at $23.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.
About New York Mortgage Trust
