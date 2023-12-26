New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on January 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYMTN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $21.89.
About New York Mortgage Trust
