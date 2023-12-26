Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.67

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 114955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Newmark Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 379.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

