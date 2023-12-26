Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NXR.UN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.72. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. The stock has a market cap of C$544.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.05.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.