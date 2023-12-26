Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Nexus Industrial REIT stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 87,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. The stock has a market cap of C$544.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.38. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXR.UN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.05.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

