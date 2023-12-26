NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.57. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 44,729 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGL

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.