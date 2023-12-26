NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

