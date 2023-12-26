Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
BATS NOBL opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
