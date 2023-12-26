Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.