Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $380,211,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

