Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 713 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $410.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.30.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.