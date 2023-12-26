Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 1,980 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

