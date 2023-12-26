Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.
Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $12.25.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
