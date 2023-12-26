Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nintendo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.8% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 15.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

