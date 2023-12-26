Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $261.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $262.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,421 shares of company stock worth $2,368,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.