NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$122.18 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.