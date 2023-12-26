NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,953 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.08. 1,056,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,234. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.